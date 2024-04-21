We love our coffee here in New Jersey.

Luckily there are so many great coffee shops throughout the state for you to get your caffeine fix.

Recently, Rook was named the #1 coffee shop at the Jersey Shore, voted by you.

With many Monmouth and Ocean Counties locations, including Holmdel, Red Bank, Little Silver, Long Branch, Freehold, Wall, Point Pleasant, and Colts Neck, Rook is a crowd favorite. It's extremely popular with really great reviews.

For the past 60 years, Melitta Coffee has been roasted right here in New Jersey on Haddonfield-Berlin in Cherry Hill. You see the red Melitta Coffee cans on supermarket shelves throughout the state.

The last thing you want to do is start your day with a bad cup of coffee.

24/7 Wall St. came out with a list of the worst coffee brands in the country.

The #1 coffee brand to AVOID is a well-known brand. One that's been around for a long time. Here are the top 5 worst coffee brands to avoid, according to 24/7 Wall St.

The top 5 coffee brands to stay away from in New Jersey

#5 Nescafe

Failure to offer organic certified coffee and the potential for mold to be found in their products is why Nescafe ranks 5th on the list.

#4 Yuban

A change in beans has been viewed as cutting costs, providing lower-quality beans.

#3 Green Mountain Coffee

Customers were disappointed when a corporate shift led to cost-cutting measures. They felt the quality of the coffee wasn't the same.

#2 Death Wish Coffee

Ranking second on the list due to extremely high caffeine content.

#1 Folgers

There are several reasons why this brand took the top spot, including a lack of organic options, concerns about freshness, and shortcuts in quality.

