Most Popular New Jersey Fast Food Chain Launching New Service

It's a fan favorite and the most profitable fast-food chain in the state.

Drive past any of the more than 60 locations in New Jersey around noon and you'll see a line often wrapped around the building!

People love the delicious chicken sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries, and milkshakes.

Plus, their dipping sauces are the best.

New Jersey can't get enough of Chick-fil-A and now you can enjoy this popular fast-food chain in a whole new way!



Chick-fil-A Launches a Streaming Service

Chick-fil-A is revolutionizing customer engagement with an exciting new FREE app full of interactive content and games.

Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy for Chick-fil-A, said in a press release that the app is a commitment to “hospitality and fun.”

So what is the app all about?

The content will include the following, according to the company:

Original animated shows and kid-friendly scripted podcasts

Games, jokes, and conversation starters

Video-based recipes and kid-friendly crafts

E-books and interactive stories

The app is designed for families to enjoy while eating!

Britt says, “We’ve been paying attention to some research and conversations we’ve had with families that are our customers, and insights bubbled up that content and games are both adjacent to mealtime.”

The new entertainment app launches on Nov. 18th.

