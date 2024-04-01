There's so much to see and do now that April is here.

Explore beautiful tulip fields and see gorgeous cherry blossoms throughout New Jersey.

Gather your friends and family and head to any of these locations for a lovely day out.

There are so many fun annual festivals taking place this month.

New Jersey Festivals and Beautiful Gardens to Explore In April

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Masaaki Komori on Unsplash Photo by Masaaki Komori on Unsplash loading...

1.) Cherry Blossom Festival - Branch Brook Park, Essex County

April 6th-7th and April 13th-14th. Festival events include a bike race, fun/run walk, 10K, Bloomfest, and Essex County Family Day, "We invite you and your family to come out and experience this natural wonder."

2.) Open Day Gardens, Nutley

The Mountsier Gardens opens on April 13th. See the daffodils in bloom. "A garden for all seasons that has been created and fine-tuned for more than two decades and now encompasses two acres."

3.) Daffodil Day - Reeves-Reed Arboretum, Summit

Daffodil Day takes place on April 22nd from 11 am - 4 pm. "Enjoy one of the largest daffodil collections in New Jersey."

Photo by Sylwia Forysińska on Unsplash Photo by Sylwia Forysińska on Unsplash loading...

4.) Margate's Cherry Blossom Festival - Margate Community Church, Margate

April 14th from 12:00 pm to 4 pm. "The free, family-friendly event will feature kids’ games and activities, live music by Dead Reckoning, tasty treats, wine and beer, arts and crafts, a ‘grooviest dog’ contest, and a host of environmental exhibitors."

5.) U-Pick Tulips: Spring Spectacular - Holland Ridge Farms, Cream Ridge

Open Friday, April 5th through Sunday, April 21st. "Every April our farm bursts into bloom with over 8 million tulips – yes you heard right, 8 MILLION!"

Read More: The Joyful Signs of Spring at the Jersey Shore

Photo by Caroline Ingebrigtsen on Unsplash Photo by Caroline Ingebrigtsen on Unsplash loading...

Here's another place you can explore this spring!

Spring is here: This NJ park is a great place to explore Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark