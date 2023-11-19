This Stunning And Charming Small Town Named The Best In New Jersey

New Jersey could easily be dubbed the small-town capital of America. We have so many great small towns, but only one can be named the best.

When you think about all the amazing small towns in the Garden State, you may think it might be impossible to name just one as the single best in our whole state.

There are so many towns that have amazing histories, like Princeton and Freehold just to name a few. They are amazing inland towns with incredible stories to tell.

And of course, New Jersey is literally loaded with some of the best coastal towns the United States has to offer.

All you have to do is take a mental trip along the Garden State Parkway to be reminded of the embarrassing wealth of riches New Jersey has when it comes to amazing and beautiful Shore towns.

There are stunning small towns in the north and amazing small towns in the south, but the town that caught the eyes of the experts at Far & Wide is a southern New Jersey town.

This town is rich in history and has an amazing beach and a legendary boardwalk is truly one of the great tourist destinations on the East Coast, if not the whole country.

And not only that, it somehow has managed to hold onto the past while embracing the future as well. We are, of course, talking about the legendary Cape May.

So, congratulations to the often-honored Cape May on another impressive accolade.

