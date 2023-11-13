Choosing the best place to raise a family is a critical decision for many individuals, and the ranking of New Jersey counties for this purpose can provide valuable insights.

New Jersey, a state known for its diverse landscapes, excellent schools, and proximity to major cities like New York and Philadelphia, offers numerous options for family living.

Get our free mobile app

This comprehensive ranking of the state's counties will hopefully help you and other families make an informed choice.

These rankings consider various factors, such as educational opportunities, safety, healthcare access, recreational activities, and economic stability.

While Bergen County often stands out for its top-notch school districts and beautiful suburban neighborhoods, Somerset County offers a blend of serene countryside living and accessibility to urban amenities.

On the other hand, Morris County is known for its strong job market, historical charm, and its many parks.

These rankings are not just for those already residing in New Jersey but also for those considering a move to the state.

They can help people align their priorities with the strengths and weaknesses of different counties, whether it's seeking top schools, a healthy job market, or unbeatable scenery.

Ultimately, what makes a county "the best" for raising a family varies from person to person.

The rankings provide a starting point for individuals to explore what New Jersey has to offer and find the perfect fit for their family's unique needs and lifestyle.

After checking the rankings out, please let me know what you think. Does this list, in your opinion, accurately represent your New Jersey county? Matt.Ryan@Townsquaremedia.com.

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker