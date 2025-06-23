One of the biggest and most popular websites has named three New Jersey boardwalks among the 10 best in America.

New Jersey's Best Boardwalks

No one has to tell New Jersey residents that we live in a state with a lot of great boardwalks.

Get our free mobile app

But when a major publication puts out a list of the 10 best boardwalks in America, and New Jersey represents 30% of that list, that's impressive.

Photo by Oscar Bonilla on Unsplash Photo by Oscar Bonilla on Unsplash loading...

And that is exactly what has happened, thanks to a recent USA Today report. They say New Jersey has three of the top 25 boardwalks in America.

The Best Boardwalks In America

Now the only thing to sort through is which one of our three amazing boardwalks made this short list, and which ranked the highest.

Read More: New Jersey's Can't-Miss Beach For 2025

Let's start with the 8th-best boardwalk in the country, and, according to this report, that's Ocean City. It's one of the most family-friendly boardwalks in the state.

Ocean City boardwalk on Google Maps Ocean City boardwalk on Google Maps loading...

The legendary boardwalk in Atlantic City has been named the 6th best in the country, which is a nice honor for America's first boardwalk.

Which New Jersey Boardwalk Is The Best?

So, where did the remaining New Jersey boardwalk land on the list of the 10 best in America?

All New Jersey residents will be thrilled to find out that the #1 boardwalk in America is right here in New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Congratulations to the storied boardwalk in the Wildwoods for being named the best in America.

Back in the 1890s, the boardwalk was only 150 yards long, and now it is 38 blocks of summer fun.

Congratulations to these New Jersey boardwalks and all the boardwalks at the Jersey Shore for bringing us summer fun every year.

Bennies Review New Jersey Beaches Gallery Credit: Jackie Corley