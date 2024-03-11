Budget Friendly Supermarket Chain Expands In New Jersey

We all have our favorite supermarket we tend to go to more than the others.

Maybe it's out of convenience, the prices, coupons or the quality of food.

There's one supermarket chain that's expanding throughout the country, including in New Jersey.

This supermarket chain, known for their reasonable prices, as become increasingly popular as food prices continue to eat up much of our monthly budget.

A New Aldi Store Opens in New Jersey

Aldi in Neptune recently relocated, opening at a new location in New Jersey.

It's newest spot is in the Marketplace at Neptune, 722 Route 35.

With yet another store expected to open later this year in Wayne, Aldi continues to expand in New Jersey.

Although there's no exact date for the Wayne store, it's expected to open at the Plaza Square Shopping Center at 625 Hamburg Turnpike.

You can get some really great deals at Aldi making it more affordable compared to some of the other supermarkets.

Just make sure you remember to bring your quarter for the shopping cart!

Aldi recently announced it's opening hundreds of stores throughout the country which are expected to be up and running by 2028.

Today.com states:

The chain says it also will expand westward by adding more stores in Southern California and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as its first stores in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Aldi has 62 stores in New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

