When someone asks you "What's one place in Jersey you have to eat at when you visit?" the answers could vary drastically.

Depending on where you are, you may say to grab a boardwalk slice, or sit down and relax at Frankie's in Point Pleasant, or check out one of Burger 25's locations near the Jersey Shore.

You could also say that someone should check out some of Jersey's amazing outdoor dining, places like On The Deck in the Atlantic Highlands or Stella Marina in Asbury Park.

But what if there was one restaurant that's being called an absolute must-visit by travel experts?

The kind of place that's set apart from other spots to grab some grub and is more than just a place to grab a meal?

New Jersey's Must-Visit Restaurant Is Located In Clifton, New Jersey

It's not too far from where my sister lives and is a classic New Jersey Diner, now whether you can say a diner is a restaurant is a whole other conversation, but I digress.

According to 24/7 Tempo, if you're in New Jersey you have to grab a bite to eat at the legendary Tick Tock Diner.

I could have sworn once I saw NJ's must-visit place to grab some food was a diner that it would be Tops Diner, which is regularly called one of the best diners in New Jersey.

The Tick Tock Diner has been open since 1948, and has been cooking up some classic diner fare for nearly 60 years!

Not only do they have a full menu and are open 24/7/365, but they also have a full wine and whiskey list which is rare to see in a diner.

Located at 281 Allwood Road in Clifton, NJ this little hidden gem is well worth a visit.

