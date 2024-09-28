Living in the 21st Century has its perks; for example, we have cars that can parallel park themselves, we have all of the information on the planet available to us basically 24/7, and we have so many flavors of ice cream it can almost be overwhelming.

But sometimes I feel like we try to implement technology in places where we really don't need it.

For example, in public restrooms.

I hate restrooms that have those sensor-activated sinks and soap dispensers.

Sure it's cool that they turn on automatically when they work, but more often than not you're left waving your hand under the sink just to get the tiniest bit of water to flow so you can wash your hands.

It would just be easier to have regular sinks in my opinion.

You see it in supermarkets too; self-checkout aisles, scan-while-you-shop guns, and of course, those clean-up robots that wander the store while you shop.

However, one NJ Supermarket chain is doubling down on its efforts to implement store robots, placing them in 21 more stores in the Garden State.

You'll See Tally The Robot In 21 More Stores Throughout NJ

If you're not familiar with Tally, it's an AI assistant that will help with cleanups, as well as restocking, and inventory.

Tally can already be found in 70 ShopRites nationwide, but now the robot will be seen in 21 new NJ locations, according to MSN stores in Jersey City, Hackensack, Palisades, Emerson, Fair Lawn, and Bayonne will all get this new AI assistant/robot.

You can see the full list of 21 stores right here.

So long as Tally is able to stay out of the way and not block the aisles like some robot supermarket assistants do, I'll have no problems with it!