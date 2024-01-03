When you think of the New Jersey music scene, a few names probably come to mind.

Names like Jon Bon Jovi, Zakk Wylde, and of course Bruce Springsteen.

The only thing more famous than some of these musicians are the venues that helped launch their careers, one of the most famous is Asbury Parks Stone Pony.

It's not summer at the Jersey Shore until you catch a show on the summer stage, but even in the winter, the Stone Pony keeps an active lineup.

In fact, the Pony is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, and to celebrate they've invited the legendary Jersey band Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes to help celebrate.

The Stone Pony Announces 50th Anniversary Show Featuring Southside Johnny

The Stone Pony helped launch the career of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes when the venue opened on February 14th, 1973.

In fact, Southside Johnny made his Stone Pony debut later that same year.

APP reports tickets for the 50th-anniversary show are on sale now for $50, and the show will be on February 17th, 2024.

The Stone Pony may be one of the most legendary music venues at the Jersey Shore, and since the House Of Independents had to close in 2023 due to flooding is one of just a handful of venues left in the area.

The Southside Johnny show is going to kick off a full year of celebratory shows at the Stone Pony so it's going to be a great year to see some live music!

What's cool is that APP reports that Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will be taking requests during the show, so if you want to hear some deep cuts or B-sides live this is your chance!