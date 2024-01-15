Living as close to the water as we do at the Jersey Shore comes with a lot of benefits like easy access to fishing, beaches, and tons of cool activities.

However, living as close to the Shore as we do also causes problems especially when the weather decides to take a turn for the worse.

Earlier this week, we had a massive storm blow threw Jersey that flooded rivers, communities are partially underwater and it's been a mess cleaning everything up.

However, in the calm after the storm, it's always kind of fun to take a walk on the beaches and see what may have washed up.

Usually, it's just a collection of driftwood, seashells, and an occasional piece of garbage.

Sometimes though something washes up that really sparks your imagination because you have no idea what the heck it is!

Can Anyone Take A Guess As To What This Is?

My wife took a walk up to the entrance to the beach in Seaside Heights, near our apartment on Blaine, and noticed this sitting there.

We spent the better part of three hours sitting at the Crabs Claw Inn trying to figure out what they could be over a couple of pints.

My wife is convinced she found some old-timey pirate sword that's been lost in the ocean for the better part of a century.

I think it's just some sea garbage, but when you zoom in, they each seem to have handles.

So I don't know, maybe she found some long lost pirate swords, maybe they're ski poles that fell off a cargo ship.

Do you have any ideas? Let me know at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com!

