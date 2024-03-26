The past few years have been pretty tough on retailers all over the place, both big and small.

Dollar Tree announced that it's getting ready to close 1,000 locations over the next couple of years.

What's even wilder is that the legendary retailer Macy's is getting ready to close 150 stores in the near future.

It's not just retailers though that are having a tough go of it right now, a gas station that operates thousands of locations across the country has announced that it'll be closing 1,000 gas stations over the next two years.

What Major Gas Station Is Closing 1,000 Locations Soon?

I first heard about this and immediately got worried that Wawa, the best gas station/convenience store in the world was closing.

It's not, to be very clear.

However, the gas station that is closing currently operates 209 locations in the Garden State and I stop at the one-off 37 headed to Seaside at least once or twice a week.

shell gas station, shell closing, what gas station is closing Photo Credit: Canva loading...

According to The Street, Shell plans on closing 500 gas stations a year between 2024 and 2025.

No word on which locations exactly will close.

The strangest part of all of this though is that it's not because sales are bad but rather Shell is trying to restructure and plan for the future.

Why Is Shell Closing 1,000 Gas Stations Nationwide?

It's part of the company's strategic plan to upgrade and increase its electric charging offerings as well as convenience store offerings, according to The Street.

Electric vehicles seem to be the way of the future, so it makes sense for a company like Shell to be proactive with what they can offer drivers.

What's even crazier is the idea that New Jersey could build roads that charge EVs while you drive.

