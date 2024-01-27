There's good news for one New Jersey Mall at a time when it seems like all you hear about from malls is store closings and downsizing.

For example, the Champs at the Ocean County Mall announced that it'll be closing in the near future.

However, the Moorestown Mall is getting an exciting and delicious addition this spring that'll be a great fit.

Something New Is Coming To The Moorestown, NJ Mall

One of the best restaurants in Atlantic City is getting ready to open a new location in Moorestown Mall, according to Patch.

With a family-friendly atmosphere, and boasting a classic menu of burgers, steaks, and seafood plus a full-service bar and a full lineup of custom cocktails it's an exciting new addition.

Patch reports that Ryfe's Bar and Restaurant which was voted as one of the best eateries in Atlantic City will be opening a second location this March at the Moorestown Mall.

It'll be taking over the location of the former brunch spot Hash House A Go-Go which suddenly closed last year.

The new restaurant got preliminary approval from Moorestown officials to open up in lot 1375 in the Moorestown Mall on Monday.

Patch reports that this is a preliminary approval and that the full approval will be granted after a satisfactory investigation by Moorestown Police, and the NJ Division Of Alcoholic Beverages Control.

According to Ryfe, the new bar and restaurant will also feature an area for entertainment and will be located right between Boscov's and Cooper Medical Center.

