If you've never been to or heard of Seaside Heights' Rock The Farm Festival then you're missing out and should definitely put it on your to-do list this year.

Rock The Farm is a massive concert that happens each year in Seaside Heights in the Grant Avenue municipal parking lot, although the area is so completely transformed you can't tell it's a parking lot.

The concert benefits the CFC Loud N Clear Foundation which is a 5013c organization that aims to help families who have members struggling with addiction.

When Is Rock The Farm 2024?

This year, the concert will be held on June 1st from Noon to 10 PM, and according to the festival's website, if you bought a ticket for the September 2023 concert it will be valid for the June 1st date.

Originally, the 9th annual Rock the Farm Festival was supposed to be in September of 2023 but the weather was not cooperating and it was rescheduled to June.

How Much Does A Ticket To Rock The Farm Cost?

Kids 10 and under are free, and this is a family-friendly event in case you're curious.

A general admission ticket will run you about $45, giving you access to the entire festival, 10 hours of music, and the beer and wine garden.

And VIP tickets are $250 which offer everything the GA tickets offer but also give you access to the VIP Oasis which has an open bar, catering area, bathrooms, and seating.

What Bands Are Playing At Rock The Farm 2024?

It is a day all about the music and the lineup features some world-class entertainment.

You'll See Let's Zep, a Led Zeppelin Cover band, Grateful Dub, a Grateful Dead cover band, Dancing Dream, an ABBA cover Band, and Nirvani, a Nirvana cover band.

You'll also see Romeo Delight, a Van Halen cover band, Scarecrow, a John Mellencamp cover band, Fix You, a Coldplay cover band, Clouds In Our Coffee, a Carly Simon cover band and lastly Coo Coo Cachoo, a Paul Simon cover band.

My wife and I have lived on the street where this concert happens, and can assure you if you close your eyes you think you're hearing the actual bands play.

These cover bands are out of this world and this is such a fun day in Seaside Heights.

And if you're looking for even more concerts this summer, Jersey is full of them.