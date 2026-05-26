Do you remember what it was like going to Pizza Hut when you were a kid? If you're a Millennial or Gen-X, odds are you have some fond memories of Pizza Hut. The Pizza buffet tasted better than your average slice, and I'm pretty sure I still remember what it smelled like in those old-school Pizza Huts.

There's A Retro Pizza Hut Now Open In Egg Harbor Township, NJ

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Get ready to relive your childhood, because there's now a Pizza Hut in Egg Harbor that's bringing back those classic Pizza Hut Vibes, and my inner child is jumping for joy.

For a while, it felt like Pizza Hut got away from its roots, becoming less of a sit-down, dine-in pizza spot and more of a generic-looking pick-up and delivery pizza spot. Half of what made Pizza Hut special was the interior and the classic vibes.

Where Is The Retro Pizza Hut In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

Now, there's a Pizza Hut that's open in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, that's one hundred percent bringing back those classic Pizza Hut vibes, and I am totally here for it.

Located at 6825 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township, this Pizza Hut took the time to remodel and bring back the classic Pizza Hut nostalgia. Check it out:

My inner child is jumping for joy seeing this, and I totally forgot about the cinna-stix that Pizza Hut had in that buffet

I know Jersey has a lot of amazing, and local, mom-and-pop pizza shops, but there's just something fun about the idea of getting to eat at a retro Pizza Hut in the year 2026.