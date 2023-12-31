It's no surprise that Raising Cane's Fried Chicken is coming to the Garden State.

Earlier this year we learned that Deptford was one of the locations the fried chicken chain planned on coming to.

But now we know a few opening dates for some of the Jersey locations as well as all of the locations Raising Cane's plans on opening.

Where Is Raising Canes Opening In New Jersey In 2024?

NJ.com reports that seven towns in the Garden State will have Raising Cane's, and four of those seven are planned to open in 2024.

The locations are:

Burlington (Mount Holly Rd. and Bromley Blvd.)

Cherry Hill (2014 Rte 70 W.)

Deptford (1860 Deptford Center Rd.)

Marlton (800 Route 70 W.) ~NJ.com

These four restaurants are opening in 2024, supposedly the Burlington location will be open and serving delicious fried chicken on January 17th.

After that, Cherry Hill and Marlton will open sometime in February and lastly, the Deptford location will open sometime in April according to NJ.com.

What Other NJ Towns Are Getting A Raising Cane's Chicken In The Future?

As I mentioned, Raising Cane's has plans for seven Jersey locations, the other three towns that can expect the chicken chain to open in the near future are Glassboro, Lawnside, and New Brunswick.

According to NJ.com the Glassboro location is already under construction and is planning on being opened sometime in mid-2024.

Lawnside's Raising Cane's will be under construction by the end of 2024 and the New Brunswick location will break ground sometime in 2025.

When my wife and I lived in State College there was a Raising Cane's that opened the weekend we were moving to Jersey and I assure you the chicken is delicious.