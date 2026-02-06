We've all heard the jokes, and we've all just kind of turned our heads and groaned, right? "New Jersey is the armpit of America, New Jersey is just one long strip mall, New Jersey is just a massive highway surrounded by nothing".

Sure, there's some truth to some of these things. We have a lot of strip malls, yes. We also have a lot of highway and infrastructure, that's true too. However, if you took five minutes to get off the highway and actually look around, you'd see what the people who actually call Jersey home see: a great place to live and work.

Why Does New Jersey Get Such A Bad Reputation

The reason I feel Jersey gets such a bad reputation is that a lot of what people see are stretches of the Turnpike coming out of the Newark Airport, or they're on 287 getting into New York City, and they just see one very small part of our state.

If You Don't Like New Jersey, I'm Not Here To Change Your Mind

And hey, if you're hating on New Jersey, I'm not here to change your mind. We already have a massive population, and we already have a lot of traffic to deal with, so if you don't want to visit or live in Jersey, I'm not going to fight you on that; it just means there's more of New Jersey for those of us who want to be here.

Why New Jersey Is Actually A Great Place To Live

But if you love great food, spending your free time at the beach, and spending your weekends hiking, fishing, surfing, or exploring small towns, then you may actually like New Jersey.

If you like being able to grab breakfast and enjoy views of the bay, you may actually love living in Jersey. If you like knowing that you're always a stone's throw away from an amazing slice of pizza, bagel, or diner, then you may love living in New Jersey. Jersey is so much more than what you see on TV and on the internet. But again, if you don't want to come here, I'm not going to try to change your mind; it just means more Pork Roll for me.

