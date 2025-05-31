It seems like every day we read a headline that gives us a reason to be anxious.

Whether it has to do with building tensions across the globe, the economy, or the headline you just read above about a fungus that could eat people.

There's a lot of scary stuff out there, but do we really need to worry about this possible fungus that may or may not be eating people from the inside out?

Researchers Claim A Fungus That Can Eat You From The Inside Out May Spread

Firstly, gross. Secondly, what exactly does this mean?

CNN reports that a particular strain of fungus, known as Aspergillus, could potentially evolve and shift over time, potentially wreaking havoc on the human species.

As the climate becomes harsher and warmer, it could allow Aspergillus to spread to parts of Asia, Europe, and the Americas that it may not have previously been seen in.

How Does Aspergillus Eat People From The Inside

It sounds like the basis of an apocalyptic movie, but there is some truth behind the idea that the Aspergillus Fungus could in fact eat you from the inside out, if the fungus continues to grow as the planet warms.

Apparently, this fungus releases spores. For most people, it's harmless to inhale them in small quantities because our body can work them out of our system.

people eating fungus, fungus that east you from the inside out A Fungus That Could Eat You From The Inside Out May Spread As The Planet Heats Up Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash loading...

But according to some health experts, if the fungus is faced with a harsher environment, it may attack our bodies more aggressively, and the fungus would grow inside of you and basically eat you alive.

Do I Need To Worry About Aspergillus Eating Me Alive?

That goes into the book of 'things I thought I'd never actually write"!

Experts say that currently, Aspergillus has a 20 to 40 percent mortality rate if you inhale spores and are already immunocompromised somehow. But with global warming patterns, that percentage could increase by the year 2100 or so.

So, is this human-eating bacteria something we need to be concerned with in the Garden State right now?

No, not really; however, this absolutely goes on the list of weird and intriguing things to think about.