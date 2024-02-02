New Jersey and Deli's go together like ice cream on the boardwalk.

It just makes sense.

By the way, a deli in Jersey is more than just a place to get some cold cuts, it's more of a cultural experience.

You can get cold subs and hot sandwiches; usually, you can get amazing breakfast sandwiches, bagels, and coffee.

You also can't forget the deli pickle.

So it's really no surprise that when rumors spread of a new deli opening in the Garden State we have to talk about it.

If you haven't realized by now, most of what I write about is the New Jersey food scene, it's too amazing not to write about.

A Brand New Deli Is Opening In Morristown, NJ

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant industry suffered, and unfortunately in Morristown that meant the closing of Sandi's Soulbites.

A great little place for flavorful food and small plates that packed a lot of flavor.

However, when one door closes another opens, and now the Pastrami House is getting ready to open its doors in the near future.

Following the styles of a traditional Jewish deli the Pastrami House will feature piled-high fresh sliced deli sandwiches, sides like fresh slaw, soups, and mac and cheese.

Patch reports that the Pastrami House is also going above and beyond in the breakfast department as well and you'll be able to fresh omelets as well as your typical Jersey breakfast eats.

The Pastrami House will be located at 82 Speedwell Avenue in Morristown.

At the moment there's no solid opening date, however, according to Patch, the Pastrami House will be open 7 days a week with various hours.