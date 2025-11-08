So if a piece of Jersey Shore history was up for sale, would you want to buy it?

Iconic Waterfront Restaurant For Sale In NJ

Because there's a restaurant that's on the market in Sea Isle City, and it may be one of the most iconic waterfront restaurants at the Jersey Shore.

Granted, I grew up spending summers in Sea Isle, my grandparents owned a house near the bay on 34th street for the first 20 years of my life, until they eventually sold their house sometime in 2012.

I'll always remember, though, coming over the bridge into Sea Isle, and seeing the massive lobster that was plastered to the side of the Oar House in downtown Sea Isle City.

The Oar House Is For Sale In Sea Isle City, NJ

The Oar House, or as my grandma called it, the Lobster House, was one of the most iconic restaurants in Sea Isle City, outside of perhaps Mike's Doc and Carmen's.

Well, now, the Oar House is for sale, according to NJ.com, and is looking for a new owner to hopefully take over the business.

How Much Is The Oar House Selling For In Sea Isle City, NJ?

For the small price tag of only 7 million dollars, you can not only own one of the most recognizable restaurants at the Jersey Shore, but you'll also get to keep the massive lobster that is attached to the side of the restaurant, which welcomes people into one of the happiest beach towns in the state.

The Oar House can fit 200 guests, has an outdoor alley bar that can hold another 40 people, and sits right near Fish Ally in Sea Isle, making it a great location for a restaurant.