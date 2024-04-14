There's nothing better than hanging out at the Jersey Shore during the summer.

The cool ocean breeze fighting off the overbearing sun, the smell of salt, sand, and sunscreen infiltrating your nostrils, it's the best.

This summer, however, a few beaches are changing up some of their rules, in some cases for the first time in nearly 70 years.

New Jersey's Brick Beach Bans Tents And Canopies

But basically, due to erosion issues and the size of Brick Beach, officials have decided to ban the use of tents and canopies on the beach this year.

It's to ensure everyone can find space.

Now, another popular Jersey Shore town wants to follow suit, and it'll be the first time in 70 years a change will be made to the rules of what you can and can't bring onto the beach.

North Wildwood Plans To Ban Tents And Canopies On The Beach This Summer

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, this proposal to ban tents and canopies still has to be approved by the council and is going up for a vote on May 7th, according to NJ.com.

That being said, if the ban were to go into effect beachgoers would no longer be able to bring any sort of tent, canopy, "sport-brella", pavilion, or tarps onto the beach.

Similar to Brick Beach, the North Wildwood beach is having an issue with erosion and the beach needs to be replenished.

Sadly it doesn't appear as though that project will be able to start until 2025.

You will be able to bring tents, canopies, and pavilions onto the North Wildwood beach for special events and occasions, but you will need to get some sort of approval from the township.

Jersey is no stranger to weird laws, rules, and regulations though.