The people of New Jersey have spoken and will get exactly what they want.

More places to get delicious, handmade ice cream.

New Jersey is no stranger to delicious places to get handmade ice cream.

Muller's Creamery is getting ready to open in downtown Toms River, Coney Waffle is preparing to open soon off Route 37, and we've also got some of the best shake shops in the country.

But is having too many options ever a bad thing?

I don't think so, especially when the options are hand-churned, homemade ice cream.

Nicholas Creamery Announced Plans To Open A New Store In Wall, NJ

Nicholas Creamery has 5 locations further North in Monmouth County, but apparently, people have been emailing the ice cream shop asking for a store to open in Wall.

And the people now have gotten what they want.

It was announced that Nicholas Creamery will soon be opening off Route 34 in Wall, in the same shopping center as Shop Rite in the Wall Towne Center.

What Makes Nicholas Creamery So Popular In New Jersey?

I mean, it's hand-made small batch ice cream that comes in tons of fun seasonal flavors, what's not to love?

They have flavors like Peanut-Butter-Palooza and Brown Sugar Cookie Dough, and their flavors of the month are named after towns in New Jersey like the Red Bank Red Rumble.

When Will Nicholas Creamery Open In Wall, New Jersey?

APP reports that the store is looking to open sometime soon with a rough opening date of 2025.

So we've got some time to kill until they open, but that doesn't mean you can't get your sweet tooth fix right now.

