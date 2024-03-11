So this winter, it seems like everyone was sick with something right?

Some long-lasting disease that didn't make you sick enough to call off work but did make you feel bad enough that you didn't want to go out and do anything.

We've also had our fair share of actual diseases popping up that have some New Jerseyians worrying.

For example, in February Jersey faced its very own Measles Outbreak after the disease surfaced in Philadelphia in early 2024.

Jersey is also dealing with a very contagious norovirus right now which causes stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea, fun.

If all that wasn't enough, it now looks as though Jersey is getting ready to deal with another disease that has residents very concerned.

Several Mumps Cases Have Been Reported In New Jersey.

Honestly, I didn't think people got the mumps anymore thanks to vaccines but Patch reports that there are currently 8 active cases of the disease.

All 8 cases are located in Hunterdon County after a family went out for international travel.

Mumps is a highly contagious virus that can spread quickly from person to person.

What Do The Symptoms Of Mumps Look Like?

In my mind, I always think of the episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine where two characters come down with mumps and get very large bumps on their neck.

It's not too far off.

According to Patch, symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, aches, pains, tiredness, and eventually enlarged glands that look like two large lumps on your neck.

mumps, mumps outbreak new jersey, mumps 2024 Photo Credit: Cnava loading...

What's The Treatment For Mumps?

There's actually no cure for the mumps, the focus is just relieving the symptoms until your body eventually just fights off the virus, according to the NHS.

Drink lots of fluid, get rest, the typical stuff like that.

MMR Vaccine, mumps cures, mumps new jersey 2024 Photo Credit: Canva loading...

You should practice hand washing though as a preventative measure and be sure to keep up to date with your MMR vaccines if you haven't, but usually you get that as a kid.

Speaking of kids, if you plan on having a family in Jersey these are the best counties in the state to raise one!

