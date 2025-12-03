Do you want to feel jealous of a fellow New Jerseyian?

Someone in the Garden State just won 90 million dollars, and odds are, it wasn't you. Sorry.

Winning The Lottery In New Jersey Feels Impossible, But It Keeps Happening

I mean, let's be honest, the odds of you winning the lottery are infinitesimally small. That doesn't mean there's not a chance, though; in Jersey, it seems like people hit big jackpots all the time.

New Jersey Is No Stranger To Massive Mega Million jackpots

Remember when the Mega Millions was up over One Billion Dollars? That winning ticket was sold in Neptune, NJ.

Scratch-Off Winners And Million Dollar Tickets Are Constant In NJ

And it seems like all the time someone is winning 50K on a scratch off here, and one million on a ticket there, and it makes you think, is NJ luckier than other states?

I think it is.

Powerball Nears 800 Million As Another NJ Mega Millions Winner Emerges

And now, as the Powerball is approaching nearly 800 million dollars, another massive jackpot was just won in the Garden State.

Winning Mega Millions Numbers And Where The Ticket Was Sold In NJ

Someone matched the winning numbers for the Mega Millions this week and is now 90 million dollars richer.

According to NJ.com, the winning numbers were 17, 25, 26, 53, and 60, and the Mega Ball was 16.

The winning ticket was sold on Bergenline Avenue in Union City, Hudson County.

Cash Option Payout For The 90 Million Dollar Mega Millions Jackpot

If the winner takes the cash options, they'd be looking at just over $ 40 million, and between you and me, that's enough to solve any problem I have in the here and now, and then some.