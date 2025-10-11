The Jersey Shore now has another sushi spot to check out, and it may be a one-of-a-kind experience for sushi lovers.

Sushi Lovers Have Plenty of Great Spots at the Jersey Shore

READ MORE: Sushi Lovers Claim This Is NJ's Best Sushi Spot, Do You Agree?

Now, we've got tons of great places to grab a great plate of sushi, that's a fact; I'm a big fan of MJ's spiderroll, especially if I'm at the Bayville location, just because the bay views are second to none.

Local Favorites Like River Rock in Brick Serve Top-Tier Sushi

River Rock in Brick also has some pretty amazing sushi. I got their Route 70 Roll when my band, Right On!, was playing there a few weeks ago and was once again blown away at how delicious it was.

A Unique New Sushi Bar Just Opened in Freehold, NJ

Get our free mobile app

However, a spot just opened in Freehold that not only serves up delicious sushi, but also puts on a show.

Kura Sushi Bar Opens Near Freehold Raceway Mall

According to APP, Kura Sushi Bar is now open near the Freehold Raceway Mall, next to Cheesecake Factory, where Royal Ganesha Indian Cuisine used to be located.

Conveyor Belt Sushi Brings a Fun, Interactive Dining Experience

At Kura, you're seated at booths and counters, all of which are situated around conveyor belts that zip sushi around the table, ready for you to enjoy!

And if nothing is rolling down the conveyor belt that piques your interest, then you can order off the tablets that are at each booth or seat.

You'll want to grab your special order off the conveyor belt quickly, though, when you see it coming, otherwise you'll hold up the line!

Kura Sushi Rewards Diners Who Finish 15 Plates

Kura also offers prizes if you can finish 15 plates of sushi; each plate, by the way, runs around $4.

This seems like a really fun sushi experience, which I can't wait to try the next time I get up to Freehold.

Here's a look inside NJ's very first Kura location, in Fort Lee