It's no little secret that the restaurant industry can be an unforgiving one.

Even the most successful of restaurants, places that seem like they'll be around forever, sometimes end up having to call it quits.

Chef Mike's ABG Closing Shocked The Jersey Shore

Like when it was announced that Chef Mike's ABG would be closing at the end of the year, it was a real blow to the local shore community.

Even places that seemed like institutions, restaurants that have been so embedded into the local community so much, people thought they'd never go away, are having to close up shop recently.

And sure, times are tough everywhere; that's a given. However, going to your favorite restaurant can be a brief escape from all of that.

Guerriero’s in Morristown Closes After Two Decades

In Morristown, there was one restaurant just like that: Guerriero's.

It was a staple in the Morristown community for two decades, beloved by all, especially if you were a fan of Italian food.

Sadly, it was announced over the weekend that out of nowhere, Guerriero's would be closing up shop.

In a post on their Instagram account, there was no reason given for the closure, but a heartfelt goodbye to a community that really showed up in the comment section to offer support.

Community Reaction to Guerriero’s Closing

Tons of people are expressing shock, as well as saying how much they'll miss dinners at this iconic Morristown hot spot.

The post does say that the Guerrirro family will still be in and around Morristown, so who knows? Maybe they'll work on something new in the area?