There is nothing worse than having to make a trip to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

Whether it's for a license renewal, registration renewal, or for any other reason, heading to the NJMVC is always a hassle.

Nothing against the people who work there, generally speaking, they're great, it's just the painstaking processes you have to go through, and God forbid you fill out the wrong form.

Now, imagine you're recently widowed, which is the most devastating situation most people will ever find themselves in, and with everything going on throughout the grieving process you forgot to go to the NJMVC to renew the registration on your spouse's vehicle.

And now, as you drive around, you get pulled over and ticketed because you're driving the vehicle of your deceased spouse and didn't update the registration.

It sounds insane, doesn't it?

You've got so much on your plate, your life just totally changed and in the midst of all of that mess, you're supposed to find time to go to the NJMVC to update your deceased spouse's vehicle registration?

Well, up until recently that was the law in Jersey, you had 30 days after the death of your spouse to update your vehicle registration otherwise you could be ticketed for driving it.

A New Law In NJ Allows People To Legally Drive Their Deceased Spouse's Vehicle.

It's one less thing people will have to deal with during one of the most traumatic parts of their lives thanks to a new bill signed into law by Governor Murphy, according to NJ.com

The new law will allow individuals who are going through the grieving process to continue to use their deceased spouse's vehicle until the registration is set to run out.

No longer will they have to try and find time to get to the NJMVC to re-register the vehicle under their name while also trying to pick up the pieces to their life.

The fact that this wasn't already the general rule in my opinion is ludicrous, but I'm glad it's finally been addressed.