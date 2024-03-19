Times are tough, there's really no questioning that.

In the past few months, we've seen a lot of popular stores close, leaving us to question what will come next.

Just a few weeks ago it was announced that Joe Leone's was closing its Gastrnomia in Sea Girt.

If that's not enough, Bruce Springsteen's childhood music store is also closing up shop too.

It seems like everywhere you look places are getting ready to close up shop and go out of business.

So when a company that's become pretty popular over the past couple of years selling everyday items at an affordable discount price gets ready to close, it's never good news.

Dollar Tree And Family Dollar Are Closing 1,000 Locations

According to Patch, the massive discount retailer plans to not only close roughly 1,000 stores in the United States but that it's also going to change its prices.

So you may go in for your $1.50 bag of chips or soda pop, and in the same aisle, you may see items for up to $7.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar say they plan on adding higher quality products to their shelves and will charge accordingly.

Personally, I don't find a huge issue with that.

Let's say you need shampoo, detergent, and a new broom.

You could go to your traditional grocery store and pay $20 or $25 for all of that, or you could go to the Dollar Tree or Family Dollar and pay $5 or $6 for each item and you'll still be saving money.

The reason for the closures is due to poor management in some stores and the rising inflation that we're facing in our country according to CNN.

The good news, if you can call it that, is that it looks like this is going to be a slow process.

600 stores are planned to close this year and another 400 are set to close over the next several years.

The exact location of the stores closing has yet to be revealed but with 170 Dollar Trees and 75 Family Dollars in the Jersey, it wouldn't be surprising if a few in the state had to close.

This isn't the first time Jersey's faced stores closing.

