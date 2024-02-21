New Jersey is the diner capitol of the world, there's not doubting that.

We're known for having a great diner or two in every town, and everyone has their favorite spot.

And by the way, the greasier the spoon the better!

But have you ever stopped and wondered why Jersey is the diner capitol that it is?

I mean sure we have a lot of diners, but we also have a lot of Wawa's, and we're not called the Wawa capital of the world.

So what makes our diners so special?

Here's Why New Jersey Is Considered The Diner Capital Of The World

So this goes back more than one hundred years, and between you and I this is pretty fascinating.

Sure, we have more diners than any other place on the planet, but that's not the only reason.

Only In Your State reports that between the 1920s and the 1980s diner buildings were produced in mass, and a lot of those produced were made here in Jersey.

Have you ever noticed that a lot of classic old-school diners all look similar?

They're a long rectangle, with the door in the middle, a few booths, and a counter because they were all mass-produced to look the same.

And a lot of these diners are still standing today.

What I find really cool is that according to Only In Your State, diners were originally designed after the dining car on trains.

As time marched forward, the design of diners ended up changing into more modern-looking buildings like what you see at Tops Diner.

But what's remained basically the same all the years is the food.

You can get an awesome breakfast at pretty much any diner in the Garden State!

