You'd think that there's not really much change or improvement you could make to the ice cream cone, right? It's a pretty classic, pretty basic concept. You take a cone and fill it with ice cream. It's delicious and classic.

But what if I told you that there's an ice cream shop that's changing the way you think about an ice cream cone?

This NJ Ice Cream Shop Is Changing The Way You Think About Ice Cream Cones

There's an ice cream shop in New Jersey that's slowly growing and changing the way you think about a traditional ice cream cone: their cones are hand-rolled dough cones that are then grilled on a rotisserie, like a chicken.

The result is soft on the inside, crispy on the outside ice cream cone that then gets filled with ice cream, and topped with a huge variety of toppings.

Crispy Cones Is Getting Ready To Expand In New Jersey

It's called a Crispy Cone, and it looks amazing. Just check this out for yourself.

According to NJ.com, Crispy Cone was featured on Shark Tank back in 2023, and it's been expanding nationwide ever since, bringing this treat from the Czech Republic to America.

Where Is The New Crispy Cones Opening In New Jersey?

There's already a location in New Jersey, in Edison, and now, it looks like Crispy Cone is getting ready to open a second NJ Location.

A new Crispy Cones will be "opening soon" in Camden County, in Vorhees, in the Eagle Plaza, bringing this updated twist on the traditional ice cream cone to South Jersey.