Get ready to say goodbye to your Skee-ball, and get ready to say Yee-Haw and howdy at Jersey's newest Country-themed bar that's getting ready to open soon in Wildwood.

Going to Wildwood as a kid was always a blast.

We'd vacation in Sea Isle City, and once or twice a week we'd venture down a few exits on the Parkway to spend an evening on the Wildwood boardwalk.

From the piers to the games to the arcades, shops, and rides, going to Wildwood as a kid was almost an overwhelming experience.

But years go on and changes happen, and it looks like an old Wildwood arcade is being revamped and renovated in order to become the Jersey's Shore newest Country Bar.

Renovations Are Under Way To Bring A New Country Bar To Wildwood, NJ

News 10 reports that the idea came to open a new country-themed bar on the iconic Wildwood Boardwalk after the success of the Barefoot Country Festival.

News 10 says that the new country-themed bar is going to be located in the Boardwalk Mall next to Cap'n Jack's Island Grill.

Honkey Tonk Beach will feature live country music and will really bring the taste of country to the Jersey Shore on a regular basis.

And yes, there will be line dancing nights, which have become super popular around Jersey.

News 10 reports that the new country bar is planning to be opened by mid-May and it's all part of the multi-phase plan to reinvigorate Wildwood's 100-year-old boardwalk.