Is there anything better than going to the Jersey Shore and seeing water so clear that you can actually see the sand at the bottom of the ocean?

Let's be honest, it can be a rarity sometimes.

Typically, when you go to a beach in Jersey, you're met with water that's a little more on the murky side, or has more of a green tint to it than a blue tint, or a clear color.

Every now and then, we get lucky, though. For example, over the weekend, my wife and I went to Funtown Beach in Seaside Park and were blown away by the gorgeous blue color that we saw.

Then we took a walk down to the beach in our town of Ocean Gate to watch sunset, and the bay had that murky green tint to it, rather than the clear blue we saw in the ocean a few hours earlier.

Where Can You Find The Clearest, Bluest Water At The Jersey Shore?

If you are looking to enjoy the clearest, bluest water at the shore this summer, there are apparently 5 lakes and beaches that have the clearest water in the state.

Some of these are very popular tourist areas, while some of them are a little more off the beaten path.

Which NJ Beaches Have The Clearest Water?

According to APP, Island Beach State Park made the list for having Jersey's clearest and bluest waters. It's one of three beaches that made the list.

There are also a few lakes that made the list for the clearest and bluest water in Jersey as well, and if you're looking to mix it up from a beach day, they're worth a visit.

Plan Your Trip To New Jersey's Clearest Beaches And Lakes

So let's explore where to find the clearest and bluest water in Jersey this summer.

5 NJ Lakes And Beaches With The Clearest, Bluest Water According to APP , These 5 Lakes And Beaches Have The Clearest Water In NJ