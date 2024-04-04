Are you ready to go nuts for donuts?

Jersey loves donuts almost as much as we love our Pork Roll Egg and Cheeses, boardwalk pizzas, and of course our seafood.

Fortunately for us, the Garden State has some truly amazing donut places you can enjoy!

Some of the best-glazed donuts in the state can be found at a small donut shop in Point Pleasant that's so worth a visit.

You can read more on that here.

In the past, Bayville's own Chubby Unicorn Donut Shop has been called one of the best in Ocean County!

More on what makes the Chubby Unicorn so special right here.

But you can get amazing donuts pretty much anywhere in the Garden State, and if you're willing to make the trip you'll find a place that's being called one of Jersey's best-kept secrets when it comes to amazing donuts.

Here's Where To Get New Jersey's Best Donuts

This place sits basically at the New Jersey and New York border, and if you didn't know about it, odds are you'd drive right past it.

Only In Your State reports that D'Ercole Donuts in Northvale New Jersey makes the state's most over-the-top, out-of-this-world donut creations.

I mean, this may be sugar overload but it looks delicious

This shop also does customer orders for whatever occasion you may have and is also pretty well known in the area for its ice cream,

Located at 489 Tappan Road in Northvale New Jersey, this is a must-visit if you're a true Jersey donut fanatic.

