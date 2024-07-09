We are in the throws of summer at the Jersey Shore, and there's no better way to enjoy it than with a cold beer in your hand while you rock out to some classic NJ bar bands!

Whether you head to Beachcomber in Seaside, Bar A in Asbury, or Salty's Beach Bar in Lake Como, there's always some great live bands you can enjoy.

After living in Jersey for a few years now, and playing in a Jersey Shore cover band myself, shameless plug for my band RightOn! it got me wondering what the best bar band in Jersey is.

Fortunately, I can throw this question up on the 105.7 The Hawk Facebook Page and get some great answers from people who have called the Garden State home for their entire lives.

The response to this question was almost overwhelming, and a real fan favorite was the Eddie Testa Band which plays all over Jersey entertaining the masses.

Another popular go-to answer was Shorty Long and the Jersey Horns, the 9-piece band is one of the most fun party bands you can see at the Shore, and they play the Beachcomber each week during the summer!

Of course, there are more bands that are worth mentioning if you want to see some live music in Jersey.

These are the more popular answers from our Facebook Poll, but if there's a band you think we missed that should be added let us know!

These are Jersey's best bar bands according to you.