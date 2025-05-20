Are you prepared for another summer at the Jersey Shore?

Those long days on the beach are fun, and so is spending a little extra time on the water if you know someone with a boat, but summer can also mean higher utility bills.

Get our free mobile app

When Jersey heats up, our ACs fire up, and if you're not prepared, they can start jacking your electric bill higher and higher.

And this year, Jersey is supposedly in for a real scorcher, according to the Farmers Almanac.

How To Save Money When You Turn On The Air Conditioning This Summer

Whether you have central air or you're like me and you try to place window units strategically throughout your house, when the AC starts cranking, your energy bills go up.

READ MORE: Live Nation Announces $30 Concert Tickets This Summer

According to USA Today, there are a few tips you can try to prepare your home for the hotter temperatures and to try and save on energy bills.

Make sure you have leaks and any areas where cool air can escape sealed up, so you're not wasting energy cooling a room that won't keep the air in.

You should also have your AC units tuned up well before you need them. It's usually cheaper to get an AC tune-up before summer starts than to try to get one in the middle of a heat wave.

You should also keep your thermostat set to the ideal temperature throughout the summer.

best temperature to set your thermostat to in the summer The ideal temperature to keep your thermostat at in the summer to save money on bills is around 78 degrees Photo by Sean D on Unsplash loading...

What Is The Ideal Temperature To Set Your Thermostat To Over The Summer?

There are a few things to keep in mind; ideally, you only want your house to be cool enough to keep it dry and humidity-free, not freezing.

Something as simple as a 7 to 10 degree difference from outside to inside your home can save you as much as 10 percent on energy bills, according to USA Today.

Supposedly, the ideal temperature to keep your thermostat at is somewhere in the area of 78 degrees.

READ MORE: NJ's #1 Farmers Market Is Also The Best In America!

And when it's 95 and humid outside, 78 inside your home is going to feel like a dream!

There Are Other Ways To Keep Your House Cool In The Summer

My wife and I always make sure to have the lights off, or at least dimmed if we're home instead of being on at full blast.

We also try to keep the window shades drawn and use window fans as much as possible instead of air conditioning.

It may not seem like much, but even those simple tips keep our house cool well into the summer before we have to think of using air conditioning.