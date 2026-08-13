It's easy to have a bad day driving around New Jersey; our roads are crazy. However, sometimes someone's small act of kindness can totally change how you're feeling that day, and to the Wawa gas station attendant who did that for me earlier this week, I want to give them a shout-out.

Driving Around New Jersey Is No Easy Task

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Earlier this week, I was just having one of those days where you're in a bad mood, and to top it all off, I had to work my way from Water Street in Toms River, all the way down 37 near Manchester to pick up something my wife bought on Facebook Marketplace. It was one of those drives where it was stop-and-go the entire way; I was already running low on gas, and to top it off, what should have been a 15-minute drive ended up being 40 minutes just because of the traffic.

A Wawa Fuel Attendant Helped Turn My Afternoon Around

When I stopped at the Wawa to gas up my car, the one off 37 down the street from Toms River Brewing, I was not in a good mood, to say the least. But the gas station attendant who was filling up my car changed that, and I can't thank him enough for the conversation.

The Tiny Conversation That Helped Turn Things Around

It was nothing crazy. While my car was gassing up, he just asked how the day was going and said he really thought my car was cool (it's a 2014 Scion tC with over 200,000 miles... cool isn't the word I'd use to describe it), and that he hoped my day took a better turn.

There's No Place Quite Like New Jersey

It wasn't much, but it was a short 2- or 3-minute conversation that put a small smile on my face as I drove away. Jersey can be a challenging place to call home sometimes, but people who live here are second to none. So thank you, Wawa gas station guy, for brightening my day.