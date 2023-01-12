By Doug Brustman, SSN Contributor

Here are the division players of the week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week.

A North- Nina Emnace, Trinity Hall

Trinity Hall went 4-0 for the week, and their junior guard was a main reason why. Emnace had 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 steals vs Manalapan. Emnace continued her week with 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals vs Middletown South. Against Neptune Emnace scored 14 points, and in their win over Red Bank Regional in the Hoop Group Boardwalk Showcase, Emnace paced the team with 17 points.

A Central- Zoe Brooks, SJV

Zoe Brooks continued her storied career at SJV with a strong week, leading her team to a 3-0 record. Brooks scored 17 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 4 steals vs Freehold Boro. Brooks followed that performance up with a career high 35 and added 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals vs Life Center. Brooks ended her week vs Gill St Bernards in the Hoop Group Boardwalk Showcase by scoring 21 points to go along with 16 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 steals.

A South- Megan Sias, Toms River North

While Toms River North went 2-0 on the week, Sias had a great two games stretch to lead the Mariners. Sias had 22 points, 11 rebounds, and five steals against Manchester, and followed it up with 18 points and 14 rebounds against cross town rival Toms River South.

B North- Julia Corsentino, Rumson-Fair Haven

Even with her team going 1-2, Corsentino continued to put up impressive numbers against top competition. Corsentino scored 19 points to go along with 4 rebounds and 2 assists vs Red Bank Regional. In their second matchup vs St Rose, Corsentino had 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Against Moore Catholic (NY) Corsentino poured in a career high 38 points.

B Central- Lauryn Case, Point Pleasant Beach

Lauryn Case led her Garnet Gull team to a 3-0 week. Case had 10 points vs Brick Twp, 12 vs Keyport, and 15 vs Brick Memorial

B South- Devyn Quigley, Manchester

Quigley continues to have one of the most prolific scoring seasons in Shore Conference history. The junior scored 34 points and added 8 rebounds and 3 steals vs Toms River North. Against Lacey, Quigley again scored 34 points to go along with 13 rebounds and 2 steals. To close out the week, Quigley had 33 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals vs Ocean Twp.

C North- Jada Lynch, St Rose

Only a freshman, Lynch is living up to her pre-season hype. Lynch scored 7 points and added 5 rebounds and 2 assists vs Neptune. Against RFH, Lynch led the team with 15 points and 12 rebounds. In the Hoop Group Boardwalk Showcase, Lynch scored 24 points vs Chatham.

C South- Eli Clark, Ocean Twp

Eli Clark led Ocean Twp to a 3-0 week. In their win over a Jackson Memorial, Clark scored 8 points and added 4 rebounds and 8 assists. Clark had a near triple-double with 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 steals vs Monmouth. Clark saved her best for last, going for 30 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists in a win over Manchester.

Vote will end Thursday 5:00pm