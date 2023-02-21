Photo Gallery: NJSIAA District 21 Wrestling Tournament

Get our free mobile app

The NJSIAA wrestling individual postseason is off and running with the completion of the 32 district tournaments this past weekend. The top three finishers in each weight class advance to this week's eight region tournaments across New Jersey. From there, the top four finishers in each weight class qualify for the state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

The District 21 Tournament was contested at Point Pleasant Boro Memorial Middle School where Christian Brothers Academy crowned 10 individual champions to keep its grip on the team title. Jackson Liberty senior Jake Klein won his first district title to lead a strong team performance by the Lions, while Manasquan continued its upward trend, Point Boro and Toms River North kept their streak of district champions intact.

