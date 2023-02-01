Jersey Mike’s Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 1
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
Class A North
Middletown South at Freehold, 5:30 p.m.
CBA at Marlboro, 6 p.m.
Manalapan at Howell, 6 p.m.
Middletown North at Freehold Township, 6 p.m.
Class A Central
Rumson-Fair Haven at Raritan, 6 p.m.
Class A South
Southern at Toms River North, 5 p.m.
Class B North
Long Branch at Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m.
Neptune at Ocean, 6 p.m.
Class B South
Donovan Catholic at Lakewood, 5 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Point Boro, 6 p.m.
Pinelands at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.
Nondivisional
Monmouth at Point Beach, 5 p.m.
Red Bank Catholic at Shore, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
St. John Vianney at Seton Hall Prep, 5 p.m.
Keansburg at East Brunswick, 6 p.m.
