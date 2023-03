Get our free mobile app

2023 SSN ALL-DIVISION WRESTLING TEAMS

CLASS A NORTH (CBA, Freehold, Freehold Township, Howell, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown North, Middletown South)

Wrestler of the Year: Jack Zaleski, Middletown South

Coach of the Year: John Gagliano, Howell

First Team

106

Brady Klinsky, Jr., Middletown North

37-3, SCT champion, 1st in District 20, 1st in Region 5, NJ-WB2

113

Bobby Duffy, Fr., CBA

32-9, SCT champion, 1st in District 21, 1st in Region 6, NJ-WB4

120

Xavier Ortega, So., Howell

36-6, SCT champion, 1st in District 22, 1st in Region 6, NJ-WB4

126

Jack Zaleski, Sr., Middletown South

44-4, SCT champion, 1st in District 20, 1st in Region 6, 3rd in NJ

132

Giovanni Scafidi, Jr., Howell

27-6, 2nd in SCT, 1st in District 22, 2nd in Region 6, NJ-WB3

138

Alex Nini, Jr., CBA

25-3, 1st in District 21, 1st in Region 6, 3rd in NJ

144

Julian George, Sr., CBA

32-3, SCT champion, 1st in District 21, 1st in Region 6, 3rd in NJ

150

Tyler Barrett, Sr., CBA

28-11, SCT champion, 1st in District 21, 2nd in Region 6, 8th in NJ

157

Zander Silva, Sr., CBA

31-5, SCT champion, 1st in District 21, 1st in Region 6, 2nd in NJ

165

Anthony Lawrence, Sr, CBA

19-13, 2nd in SCT, 1st in District 21, 1st in Region 6, NJ-WB4

175

Nick Stump, Sr., CBA

27-13, 3rd in SCT, 1st in District 21, 2nd in Region 6, NJ-WB3

190

DJ Henry, Sr., Howell

37-7, SCT champion, 1st in District 22, 1st in Region 6, 6th in NJ

215

Robert Canterino, Sr., CBA

35-10, 2nd in SCT, 1st in District 21, 1st in Region 6, 8th in NJ

285

Artem Reinikov-Jouk, Sr., Manalapan

31-7, 1st in District 18, 4th in Region 5, NJ-WB1

SECOND TEAM

106: Alex Provines, So., CBA

113: Andrew Mucciolo, Jr., Manalapan

120: Tyler Venet, Jr., CBA

126: AJ Falcone, So., CBA

132: Vincent DePierro, Sr., Manalapan

138: Angelo Messina, Sr., Freehold

144: Kieran Bruen, Sr., Howell

150: Mike Simoniello, Sr., Middletown South

157: David Hussey, Sr., Middletown South

165: Joe Berryman, Sr., Freehold

175: Sergey Zavalnik, Jr., Manalapan

190: Aidan Harrington, Sr., Freehold Township

215: Lucas Ainbinder, Sr., Middletown North

285: Tommy Whyte, Sr., Middletown South