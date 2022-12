Get our free mobile app

Two weeks away from the start of the 38th Annual WOBM Christmas Classic the seeds and pairings for the basketball tournament have been announced. Head coaches for the 32 participating teams met Sunday at The Office Lounge in Toms River and were in near unanimous agreement when it came to the top teams in the revised holiday tournament held at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena and presented by Jersey Mike’s.

On the boys side, Manasquan was the top seed in the eight-team Jim Ruhnke Bracket followed by St. John Vianney, Central and Brick Memorial. The Steve Gepp Bracket has Jackson Memorial seeded first with Freehold Township, Toms River North, and Red Bank Catholic grabbing the other top spots.

In the girls division, it’s defending champion Red Bank Catholic seeded first in the Rey Cervino Bracket followed by Manasquan, Toms River North, and Donovan Catholic. Ewing was the obvious top choice to lead the Kathy Snyder Bracket and the rest of the top four is made up of Rumson-Fair Haven, Wall, and Red Bank Regional.

The tournament begins on Monday, December 26 with all 32 teams playing their first-round games starting at 10 AM. Winners will play again on Wednesday (December 28) while the first-round losers move into consolation play on Tuesday and again on Thursday as every team is guaranteed three games during the week.

The bracket finals are set for Friday, December 30.

Below is the complete schedule plus the bracket. More information will be available this week.

2022 CC Boys Bracket-1 loading...

2022 CC Girls Bracket-1 loading...

38th Annual WOBM Christmas Classic Schedule

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 (Quarterfinals)

(Boys) Jim Ruhnke Bracket (RWJArena)

10:00 #3 Central vs #6 Marlboro Loser A

11:30 #2 SJ Vianney vs #7 TR East Loser B

1:00 #4 Brick Mem. vs #5 Midd. South Loser C

2:30 #1 Manasquan vs #8 TR South Loser D

(Boys) Steve Gepp Bracket (TRN Gym)

10:00 #3 TR North vs #6 Colts Neck Loser E

11:30 #2 Freehold Twp. vs #7 Donovan Cath. Loser F

1:00 #4 RBC vs #5 Manchester Loser G

2:30 #1 Jackson Mem. vs #8 Wall Loser H

(Girls) Ray Cervino Bracket (RWJArena)

4:00 #3 TR North vs #6 Central Loser I

5:30 #2 Manasquan vs #7 TR South Loser J

7:00 #4 Donovan Cath. vs #5 Midd. South Loser K

8:30 #1 RBC vs #8 Lacey Loser L

(Girls) Kathy Snyder Bracket (TRN Gym)

4:00 #3 Wall vs #6 Point Boro Loser M

5:30 #2 Rumson-FH vs #7 TR East Loser N

7:00 #4 Red Bank Reg, vs #5 Manchester Loser O

8:30 #1 Ewing vs #8 Brick Mem. Loser P

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 (Consolations)

Gepp Bracket (RWJ) Ruhnke Bracket (TRNorth Gym)

12:00 E vs F A vs B

1:30 G vs H C vs D

Snyder Bracket (RWJ) Cervino Bracket (TRNorth Gym)

3:00 M vs N I vs J

4:30 O vs P K vs L

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28 (Semifinals, RWJ)

10:00 (G) Snyder Wall/Point Boro Winner vs Rumson/TR East Winner

11:30 (G) Snyder Red Bank/Manchester Winner vs Ewing/Brick Mem Winner

1:00 (G) Cervino TR North/Central Winner vs Manasquan/TR South Winner

2:30 (G) Cervino Donovan/Midd South Winner vs RBC/Lacey Winner

4:00 (B) Gepp TR North/Colts Neck Winner vs Freehold Twp/Donovan Winner

5:30 (B) Gepp RBC/ManchesterWinner vs Jackson/Wall Winner

7:00 (B) Ruhnke Central/Marlboro Winner vs SJV/TR EastWinner

8:30 (B) Ruhnke Brick Mem/Midd South Winner vs Manasquan/TR South Winner

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29 (Consolations)

RWJArena TRN

12:00 Snyder (M-N/O-P) Snyder (M-N/O-P)

1:30 Cervino (I-J/K-L) Cervino (I-J/K-L)

3:00 Gepp (E-F/G-H) Gepp (E-F/G-H)

4:30 Ruhnke (A-B/C-D) Ruhnke (A-B/C-D)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

10:00 Boys Semifinal Losers-Ruhnke

11:30 Boys Semifinal Losers-Gepp

1:00 Girls Semifinal Losers-Cervino

2:30 Girls Semifinal Losers-Snyder

4:00 Girls Division 2 Final-Snyder

5:30 Girls Division 1 Final-Cervino

7:30 Boys Division 2 Final-Gepp

9:00 Boys Division 1 Final-Ruhnke