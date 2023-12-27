McDonald’s to Eliminate Self-Serve Soft Drinks at All Locations

The days of coming to the soda machine to endlessly refill your McDonald's cup are coming to an end.

A report from Insider says the fast food giant has already started the process of phasing out self-serve soft drinks at its locations.

In a statement to the website, McDonald's said it is looking to fully eliminate self-serve soft drinks by 2032.

"This change is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that's McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant," McDonald's said in a statement published by Insider.

The State Journal-Register in Springfield, Ill. was the first to report the shift in drink policy at McDonald's. In addition to having a uniform drinking experience across all "ordering points," the newspaper reported additional reasons for the change.

The State Journal-Register says McDonald's is looking to "keep publicly used spaces clean, eliminate theft and create a more relaxed dine-in experience."

