Bon Jovi Plays First Full Concert Since 2022: Set List

Bon Jovi took to the stage in Nashville over the weekend for their first full concert since 2022, and their first since frontman Jon Bon Jovi revealed his ongoing vocal cord issues.

The New Jersey rockers performed on Saturday at Marathon Music Works as part of a previously announced weekend travel package organized by Runaway Tours.

No phones were allowed at the show, and consequently no video has surfaced online yet, but you can see the full 17-song set list below.

What Did Bon Jovi Play at their First Full Show Since 2022?

The set list spanned Bon Jovi's 40-year discography, from the requisite '80s smashes like "Livin' on a Prayer," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "I'll Be There for You" to 21st-century hits "It's My Life" and "Have a Nice Day." Two cuts from the band's 2020 album appeared in the show, as well as "Legendary," the lead single off 2024's Forever.

Prior to the Marathon Music Works gig, Bon Jovi's last full concert took place in April 2022 at the end of a brief North American tour. The titular frontman later revealed he'd been struggling with vocal cord issues and underwent a reconstructive procedure known as vocal cord medialization.

Bon Jovi has been transparent about the fact that he's not yet up to the rigors of a full tour as he continues his recovery. "I just want to get back to two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I'm gonna go out there on the road for real," he said at the 2024 Pollstar Live! conference. "But I'm confident in my doctor."

Bon Jovi, 6/14/25, Nashville Set List

1. "Beautiful Drug"

2. "We Weren't Born to Follow"

3. "Lost Highway"

4. "Legendary"

5. "You Give Love a Bad Name"

6. "Born to Be My Baby"

7. "Limitless"

8. "It's My Life"

9. "Livin' on a Prayer"

10. "(You Want to) Make a Memory" (first time since 2019)

11. "Wanted Dead or Alive"

12. "Love's the Only Rule"

13. "Keep the Faith"

Q&A break

14. "This House Is Not for Sale"

15. "Have a Nice Day"

16. "Blood on Blood"

17. "I'll Be There for You"