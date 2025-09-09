Endless Shrimp Nearly Broke Red Lobster — Here’s What They’re Serving Instead

Red Lobster is ready for a comeback — and turning the page on one of its most famous (and costly) promotions.

After filing for bankruptcy last year, the iconic seafood chain has retired its Endless Shrimp deal and is rolling out a new offer that leaders say is smarter and more sustainable.

Goodbye Endless Shrimp, Hello ‘SpendLESS Shrimp’

Endless Shrimp — the $25 all-you-can-eat special — made headlines in 2024 after reports revealed the promotion was costing Red Lobster more than it was bringing in.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May of last year, assuring customers that locations would remain open.

Still, some restaurants were forced to close in August 2024.

Now, Red Lobster is moving forward with a replacement deal called Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp.

“Since stepping into this role, I’ve gotten questions about Endless Shrimp – ‘Is it coming back? What really happened with the promotion? How much shrimp is too much shrimp?’ And it’s time we officially turn the tides,” CEO Damola Adamolekun said in a press release.

He continued, “We’re starting a new chapter here at Red Lobster, one that’s smarter, more sustainable and still packed with the unbeatable value and delicious flavors our guests have come to expect."

"Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp is a celebration and I’m looking forward to our diners enjoying great shrimp dishes this season for a great price," Adamolekun added. "It may not be endless, but you’ll definitely spend less.”

Seafood Boils, Cocktails and More

Shrimp isn’t the only thing getting an update. Red Lobster also announced that its popular Seafood Boils are now a permanent menu item.

To top it off, several new cocktails — specially crafted for fall — are rolling out nationwide.

A New Chapter for Red Lobster

When Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy last year, it called itself the “world’s largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company.”

With new menu items and a fresh promotion, leaders hope this chapter will bring the chain back to stability — and back into the hearts of seafood lovers nationwide.