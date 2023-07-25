Fox News legend Tucker Carlson and his family have made the move to Florida, and they're living in style. The controversial news personality paid $2.9 million for a 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 2,870-square-foot home that offers every top-notch amenity.

The former top-rated Fox News anchor and his wife first purchased the luxurious Florida residence in 2020 as a vacation home, according to NewsBreak.com.

The upscale abode centers around an open floor plan in which the living room and dining room flow together into the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and skylights let in plenty of natural sunlight. Terrazzo flooring and a fireplace put the finishing touches on the stunning home.

Carlson listed his primary family residence in Washington, D.C., and sold it in 2020, and he and his wife then purchased the house next door to their Florida home. The couple now reside in Florida full-time with their children, according to reports.

Carlson's long-running primetime news show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, dominated news ratings across all networks during his run from 2016-2023. Fox News abruptly announced Carlson's departure in April of 2023, writing, "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

The announcement came less than a week after Fox News settled a massive defamation lawsuit for more than $787 million. Voting technology company Dominion Voting Systems sued the network after several different Fox News hosts, including Carlson, used air time to promote baseless claims that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election, and that the company was part of a pattern of widespread voter fraud that helped change the results in favor of President Joe Biden.

Carlson has since launched a new show online.

