This IS The Worst Place To Live In New York State

For every "Best Of" list, there is always that one thing or place that is at the very bottom.

Niche.com, which is known for ranking the Best Places To Live, Best Places To Retire, Best Public Schools, and more, has put out some rankings for New York State.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

We took a list at their "Best Places To Live" List and decided to head to page 85 of the rankings and found the place in New York State that had the worst grade.

EXTRA: THE TOP 10 BEST PLACES TO LIVE IN NEW YORK STATE

Based on everything that made Great Neck Gardens the best place to live, those same rankings have named this town as the worst place to live in New York State.

WHAT IS THE WORST TOWN TO LIVE IN NEW YORK?

New Square was the only town on the Niche.com rankings that got an overall grade of a D-.

Get our free mobile app

WHERE IS NEW SQUARE NEW YORK?

New Square is a suburb of New York City and is located near Lake DeForest.

HOW MANY PEOPLE LIVE IN NEW SQUARE NEW YORK?

According to the 2020 census, Around 9,679 live in New Square

WHY DID NEW SQUARE GET A D- GRADE?

New Square scored poorly in several categories on Niche.com's scale. They got a D- for housing, C- for good for families and diversity, and a C+ for public schools.

WHERE CAN I SEE THE WHOLE LIST?

You can see all the rankings from Niche.com HERE.

The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

The 5 Worst Places To Live In New York State Every year the website Niche.com puts out a list o the best places to live in New York State. But what happens when you go to the very end of the list? Gallery Credit: Dave Fields