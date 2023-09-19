NJ man accused of punching Fox TV reporter whistles after court hearing

The Sea Isle City man who is accused of sucker punching Fox 29's traffic reporter Bob Kelly during a charity event in Sea Isle this summer appeared in court Monday for a pre-indictment conference.

Patrick Iannone, 21, is charged with aggravated assault and attempting to cause significant bodily injury during the July 30 attack, according to Sea Isle City Police.

Amy Rosenberg of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Iannone appeared at the court proceeding in Cape May Court House, accompanied by his parents. As Rosenberg shot video of Iannone leaving the courthouse and asked if he had any comment, he whistled a tune instead. Watch the video below.

When first appearing on Fox 29's “Good Day Philadelphia” two days after the attack, Kelly said he was punched in the face by a man who was filming himself pouring beer on Kelly at the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle.

“I’m OK. I’m here. It was a frightening, disturbing event that apparently was incited by this TikTok challenge similar to what you saw happen to Cardi B with the water and being videoed.”

Bob Kelly was knocked unconscious by the punch and had a black, swollen eye while making that TV appearance after being hit. Kelly was not in court on Monday.

Court records show that Iannone already pleaded guilty earlier this summer to a simple assault incident at another Sea Isles City bar.

