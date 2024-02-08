Weird Looking Car Spotted Driving Around New York [PHOTO]

You never know what you will see when you get on the road in New York.

The other day I was driving around downtown and I noticed a very weird-looking car. It had cameras on it, but it wasn't a Google Street mapping car.

I snapped a photo and looked up the company name that was on the side of the car. The company is called WayMo.

WHO IS WAYMO?

WayMo is a tech company that was formerly known as the Google self-driving car project. They are working on cars that make it safe and easy for people things to get around with autonomous vehicles.

ARE SELF-DRIVING CARS NOW AVAILABLE IN NEW YORK?

Not yet, the WayMo vehicle I saw in Buffalo, New York was part of a project that started back in 2023. The cars are being driven by humans and are being used to map out the area and learn more about the flow of traffic, with the intention of bringing self-driving cars to New York.

ARE SELF-DRIVING CARS LEGAL IN NEW YORK?

Yes, they are. New York State is one of 29 states in America that passed legislation that allows for Self-Driving cars.

WHERE CAN I USE A WAYMO VEHICLE?

According to the company's website, right now they are operating self-driving cars in four cities in the United States. If you want to drive in one, you would have to travel to Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and San Fransico.

I will be excited when they become available here in New York State. I would definitely take one for a ride.

