Stanley-made cups and bottles have been all the craze after taking off on social media. However, they are receiving backlash after some questioned if their cups and bottles contain lead.

Social media users on TikTok and beyond have expressed their concern regarding the possibility of lead poisoning in Stanley Cup products. Sepficially, a user who goes by the name "Lead Safe Mama" has questioned the levels of lead in Stanley Cups, as well as several other retail products.

On TikTok, some users have even gone as far as using lead detector tests to swab their Stanley Cup in hopes of finding a true answer, but they seem to have a variety of results. For example, check out this video:

This is of course just one example. A simple TikTok search will show you that while some swabs have turned pink indicating lead is present, other people who have tested their Stanleys the same way don’t seem to find any trace of lead.

Is There Lead in Stanley Cups Sold in New York?

Stanley is responding to these claims about whether or not the cups can actually poison you. The company clarified that yes, lead is used during the manufacturing process. However, they insist it is unable to poison you. Stanley says the product would have to become damaged in order to expose someone to the lead in the product. Youc an see more about what they are saying from a spokesperson who spoke with the TODAY Show, CLICK HERE.

If you peek into the bottom of your Stanley Cup, you will see a circular barrier made of stainless steel. That barrier covers a lead-containing pellet, which seals the product’s vacuum insulation.

Of course, there is a chance that the stainless steel barrier could come off, but Stanley says that it is very unlikely.

Regardless, it’s definitely something to be aware of. If you break your Stanley Mug or crack it, it’s worth testing for lead just in case.

A Stanley spokesperson assured customers that everything should be OK.

Would you continue buying Stanley Cups?

