Make sure you watch your speed when you are traveling around the area.

Speed cameras have been set up in one work zone and you could end up getting a ticket if you don't pay attention.

Roadwork season is here and this week is National Workzone Safety Week so police have installed a speed camera on the Outbound 33 in the construction zone near Numbolt Parkway as roadwork continues.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

The speed limit in that area is 55 miles per hour.

Besides watching your speed in construction zones, here are some of the biggest "Speed Traps" in the 716.

Get our free mobile app

1. Inbound 33 near the 198 split. It is only 55 mph here and police tend to sit and wait in the morning and midday hours

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. 290 Near Sheridan Drive exit - If you have ever been on the 290, you usually see a trooper in the turnaround area near the main street exits.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

3. Niagara Falls Blvd near the Wurlitzer building - Police like to sit in the old Niagara gutter parking lot behind the bushes shooting radar at the traffic going southbound.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

4. Transit road and Southwestern - Police will sit here by the bridge looking for speeders

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

5. 190 South near the Smith Street exit - Police will sit in the grass in between the exit and entrance ramp.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

6. 190 North near the Peace Bridge - Police will sit near the pump station

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

7. Niagara Falls Blvd near Kenmore Ave. - The speed limit is 35 and police will sit there waiting for speeders.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Of course, these are just some of the speed traps you will see around Western New York. The best way to not get a speeding ticket is to just go the speed limit.

10 Big Speed Traps In Western New York Here are some of the biggest speed traps in Western New York.

The Biggest Speed Traps In The Southern Tier