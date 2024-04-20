Careful Speed Cameras Are Operating On This Western New York Highway
Make sure you watch your speed when you are traveling around the area.
Speed cameras have been set up in one work zone and you could end up getting a ticket if you don't pay attention.
Roadwork season is here and this week is National Workzone Safety Week so police have installed a speed camera on the Outbound 33 in the construction zone near Numbolt Parkway as roadwork continues.
The speed limit in that area is 55 miles per hour.
Besides watching your speed in construction zones, here are some of the biggest "Speed Traps" in the 716.
1. Inbound 33 near the 198 split. It is only 55 mph here and police tend to sit and wait in the morning and midday hours
2. 290 Near Sheridan Drive exit - If you have ever been on the 290, you usually see a trooper in the turnaround area near the main street exits.
3. Niagara Falls Blvd near the Wurlitzer building - Police like to sit in the old Niagara gutter parking lot behind the bushes shooting radar at the traffic going southbound.
4. Transit road and Southwestern - Police will sit here by the bridge looking for speeders
5. 190 South near the Smith Street exit - Police will sit in the grass in between the exit and entrance ramp.
6. 190 North near the Peace Bridge - Police will sit near the pump station
7. Niagara Falls Blvd near Kenmore Ave. - The speed limit is 35 and police will sit there waiting for speeders.
Of course, these are just some of the speed traps you will see around Western New York. The best way to not get a speeding ticket is to just go the speed limit.
